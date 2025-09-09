Vancouver developer Westbank taps new president

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. The Oakridge Park mixed-use project in Vancouver by developers Westbank Corp. and QuadReal Property Group LP pictured earlier this year.

Westbank Corp. has appointed a new president who has leadership experience in the U.S. at a time when the Vancouver-based luxury developer faces a challenging business climate back home.

Westbank has named California-based Darren Tangen as its new president, the company confirmed to BIV Monday. Tangen is originally from Delta, B.C., and most recently worked as head of real estate business development at Oaktree Capital Management LP in Los Angeles for two years.

He previously spent 18 years at Colony Capital Inc., also in Los Angeles, where he last served as president and CFO. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and worked with Colliers Canada in Vancouver prior to business school, Westbank said.

“Darren brings extensive experience from leading real estate enterprises in the United States,” said a statement from Westbank, which has several projects in development in California, according to its website.

Tangen joins the luxury real estate company at a challenging time for the development industry in B.C.

Westbank has focused on building luxury homes, which are vulnerable to deteriorating consumer sentiment.

“People are pulling back,” said Rick Ilich, executive chair of the non-profit Urban Development Institute.

“They are not spending what they used to, they are being more cautious, and if they are looking for an alternative, second home or a luxury product, they are going to places outside of Canada that are more welcoming.”

Westbank, like other developers, is adapting to industry woes in Canada that include onerous government policy, a falling population in B.C. and rising unsold inventory, Ilich said.

“That healthy, higher-end market is no longer here, so the result is unfortunately unsold housing, no different than all of us. The headwinds have gotten so heavy, largely due to government policy, and it’s impacting all levels of housing, not just luxury.”