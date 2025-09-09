Unifor says third shift to return at Windsor plant, GM to delay cutting Oshawa shift

Photo: The Canadian Press Chevrolet Silverados sit on the General Assembly line at the GM plant in Oshawa, Ontario, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Unifor says it confirmed plans that Stellantis will return to a three-shift operation at its Windsor Assembly Plant.

The union says in a press release that the change will take place in the first quarter of 2026.

Unifor also says General Motors moved to delay plans to cut the third shift at the Oshawa Assembly Plant until at least Jan. 30, 2026.

The union says the decision by GM is positive, but only offers a temporary reprieve, and Unifor has lobbied the company to fully reverse a decision in May to cut the shift.

Lana Payne, Unifor's national president, says that while the decisions from Stellantis and General Motors are welcome news, the industry continues to be under siege by unfair U.S. tariffs.

In July, GM reported that it took a US$1.1 billion hit from tariffs in its second quarter, with Stellantis saying tariffs cost the company 300 million euros during the first half of the year.