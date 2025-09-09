276398
274272
Business News  

Bell launches Bell Cyber, building on AI and tech services umbrella

Bell launches Bell Cyber

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press - | Story: 571278
Bell Canada is launching Bell Cyber, a new brand under its growing tech services umbrella which it says will offer AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Bell Canada signage is pictured on a building in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Photo: The Canadian Press
Bell Canada is launching Bell Cyber, a new brand under its growing tech services umbrella which it says will offer AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Bell Canada signage is pictured on a building in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. 

Bell Canada is launching Bell Cyber, a new brand under its growing tech services umbrella which will offer AI-powered cybersecurity solutions.

The company made the announcement Tuesday at its inaugural Bell Cybersecurity Summit in Toronto, which is set to hear from Bell Cyber's new leadership, government officials and other industry stakeholders.

It says Bell Cyber unifies all of the company's cybersecurity capabilities under a single brand and complements its other recent tech announcements, such as the launch of Bell AI Fabric and tech services brand Ateko.

The Montreal-based telecom company says Bell Cyber will offer next generation security-as-a-service by combining its internal security platforms and telco infrastructure with real-time threat detection and security operations capabilities.

It says the technology uses AI and automation to proactively detect and contain threats in under five minutes.

John Watson, group president of Bell Business Markets, AI and Ateko, calls it "an investment in the security of our customers and our country, strengthening our ability to protect enterprises and institutions in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.150
Metalex Ventures0.010
Russel Metals43.08-0.09
Decisive Dividend Corp7.190.09
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.090
Rev Exploration Corp0.4-0.02
274215
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin121289.97-0.11%
Ethereum4198.15-0.48%
Dash59.42+4.63%
Litecoin109.76+0.77%
Ripple2.674-1.94%
EOS0.2295-1.29%
Dogecoin0.184+0.00%
Cardano0.5414-1.81%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
278398
Real Estate
5206445
150 Mills Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$848,900
more details
266797
273739
Press Room
280752
275158