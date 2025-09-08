279030
Rupert Murdoch's family reaches deal on who will control media empire after his death

Who will control Fox News?

David Bauder, The Associated Press - | Story: 571178
Rupert Murdoch arrives at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Photo: The Canadian Press
Rupert Murdoch arrives at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Rupert Murdoch’s family has reached a deal on control of the 94-year-old mogul’s media empire after his death, ensuring no change in direction at Fox News, the most popular network for President Donald Trump and conservatives.

The deal creates a trust establishing control of the Fox Corp. for Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert’s chosen heir who has been running Fox in recent years, along with his younger sisters, Grace and Chloe.

Lachlan Murdoch’s three older siblings, Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch and James Murdoch, give up any claims to control of Fox in exchange for stock currently valued at $3.3 billion, according to The New York Times, which first reported news of the deal.

It ends a drama that has been like a real-life version of HBO’s “Succession,” only with huge financial implications and an impact on U.S. politics.

