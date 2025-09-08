EchoStar cancels MDA Space contract after signing spectrum deal with SpaceX

Photo: AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File FILE - A SpaceX logo is displayed on a building on May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

MDA Space Ltd. says EchoStar Corp. is cancelling a contract announced earlier this year after it signed a deal to sell a package of spectrum licenses to Space X.

EchoStar announced a deal Monday to sell its AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses to SpaceX for about US$17 billion in cash and shares.

The companies also signed a deal that will enable EchoStar customers to access SpaceX's Starlink Direct to Cell service.

MDA says the EchoStar contract termination is unrelated to its performance and that it will compensated for all related termination costs and fees under the agreement.

The cancelled deal would have seen MDA be the prime contractor for EchoStar's low Earth orbit satellite constellation.

The initial contract announced on Aug. 1 was valued at about US$1.3 billion.