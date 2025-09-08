279030
274330
Business News  

EchoStar cancels MDA Space contract after signing spectrum deal with SpaceX

EchoStar cancels contract

The Canadian Press - | Story: 571079
FILE - A SpaceX logo is displayed on a building on May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Photo: AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File
FILE - A SpaceX logo is displayed on a building on May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. 

MDA Space Ltd. says EchoStar Corp. is cancelling a contract announced earlier this year after it signed a deal to sell a package of spectrum licenses to Space X.

EchoStar announced a deal Monday to sell its AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses to SpaceX for about US$17 billion in cash and shares.

The companies also signed a deal that will enable EchoStar customers to access SpaceX's Starlink Direct to Cell service.

MDA says the EchoStar contract termination is unrelated to its performance and that it will compensated for all related termination costs and fees under the agreement.

The cancelled deal would have seen MDA be the prime contractor for EchoStar's low Earth orbit satellite constellation.

The initial contract announced on Aug. 1 was valued at about US$1.3 billion.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.15-0
Metalex Ventures0.01-0.01
Russel Metals43.170.77
Decisive Dividend Corp7.10
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.090.04
Rev Exploration Corp0.420.02
274215
280070
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin122865.18-1.40%
Ethereum4252.79-1.11%
Dash58.45-5.86%
Litecoin109.09-2.91%
Ripple2.753-1.47%
EOS0.2361-2.88%
Dogecoin0.1867-3.11%
Cardano0.5516-2.47%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
276077
Real Estate
5216853
882 Burne Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$635,500
more details
276431
278748
Press Room
277167