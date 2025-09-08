279882
Business News  

Musk's SpaceX spends $17 billion to acquire spectrum licenses from EchoStar

SpaceX spends $17 B

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press - | Story: 571075
FILE - A SpaceX logo is displayed on a building on May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Photo: AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File
FILE - A SpaceX logo is displayed on a building on May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. 

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has reached a deal worth about $17 billion with EchoStar for spectrum licenses that it will use to beef up its Starlink satellite network.

The deal for EchoStar’s AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses includes up to $8.5 billion in cash and up to $8.5 billion in SpaceX stock. SpaceX will make approximately $2 billion in cash interest payments on EchoStar debt through November 2027.

SpaceX and EchoStar will enter into a long-term commercial agreement which will allow EchoStar’s Boost Mobile subscribers to access SpaceX’s next generation Starlink Direct to Cell service.

Shares of EchoStar surged more than 23% before the market opened Monday.

Last month AT&T said that it will spend $23 billion to acquire wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar, a significant expansion of its low- and mid-band coverage networks.

EchoStar said that it anticipates that the AT&T deal and the SpaceX transaction will resolve recent inquiries from the Federal Communications Commission about the rollout of 5G technology in the U.S.

EchoStar said Monday that it will use the proceeds from the sale partly to pay down debt. Current operations of Dish TV, Sling and Hughes will not be impacted, the company said.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.15-0
Metalex Ventures0.01-0.01
Russel Metals43.170.77
Decisive Dividend Corp7.10
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.090.04
Rev Exploration Corp0.420.02
274215
274034
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin122865.18-1.40%
Ethereum4252.79-1.11%
Dash58.45-5.86%
Litecoin109.09-2.91%
Ripple2.753-1.47%
EOS0.2361-2.88%
Dogecoin0.1867-3.11%
Cardano0.5516-2.47%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
276238
Real Estate
5216853
882 Burne Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$635,500
more details
276431
276431
Press Room
279462