Air Canada flight attendants massively reject wage offer, union says

Flight attendants reject offer

The Canadian Press
Travellers pass Air Canada flight attendants on strike at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Photo: The Canadian Press
Travellers pass Air Canada flight attendants on strike at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

Air Canada flight attendants have rejected the employer's wage offer.

Flight attendants at Air Canada wrapped up voting at noon today on a tentative new contract, with 99.1 per cent voting down the airline's wage offer.

The airline says the wage portion will now be referred to mediation as previously agreed to by both sides.

The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says most terms would still form part of a new collective agreement with the airline, with the exception of the wage issue.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

Flight attendants at Air Canada will wrap up voting on a new contract today at noon.

The tentative deal, which ended a strike at the airline last month, raises wages for workers and establishes a pay structure for time worked when aircraft are on the ground.

Voting opened Aug. 27 for the 10,000-plus members of the union.

If the deal is not ratified, the Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says most terms would still form part of a new collective agreement with the airline, while those surrounding wages would then proceed to arbitration.

The tentative agreement includes a 12 per cent salary increase this year for most junior flight attendants and an eight per cent bump for more senior members, followed by smaller raises in subsequent years.

The three-day strike ended Aug. 19 with the help of a federal mediator after upending thousands of customers' travel plans.

