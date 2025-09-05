Quebec minister asks Walmart, Amazon to stop selling pro-Hells Angels merchandise

Photo: The Canadian Press A member of the Hells Angels arrives for a national gathering in St-Charles-sur-Richelieu, Que., on Aug. 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Amazon says it will remove products from its store that appear to promote the Hells Angels outlaw biker gang.

The announcement comes after the Journal de Montréal first reported that shirts and baseball caps in Hells Angels colours were being sold online by Walmart and Amazon.

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel asked the retailers to pull the items from their online catalogues, saying there's no room in the province for glorifying crime.

The Walmart items include a "Hells Angels biker fashion" T-shirt with the number 81 — widely seen as a reference to the motorcycle club, because the eighth and first letters of the alphabet are "H" and "A."

Amazon, which sold similar 81-branded items, says it will remove them because of non-compliance with its guidelines.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment, although some of the products no longer appear to be available on its site.