Montreal home sales up 12.5 per cent in August as prices up across housing types

The Canadian Press
 Montreal-area home sales rose 12.5 per cent in August compared with the same month a year ago as prices in the region continue to increase.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says 3,330 homes changed hands, compared with 2,961 sales in August 2024.

There were 5,581 new listings throughout the Montreal area last month, up 17.7 per cent from a year earlier, as active listings rose 4.3 per cent year-over-year to 17,515.

The board's market analysis director Charles Brant says the dynamic in Montreal's real estate market "is, for now, defying the uncertainties weighing on the economic outlook for the country and province."

Year-over-year median price growth was led by a 9.8 per cent increase in the price of a plex to $840,250, followed by a 7.3 per cent increase for single-family homes to $633,250.

The median price of a condo increased 3.7 per cent to $422,000.

 

