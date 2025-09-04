274027
Lululemon reports profit fell in Q2 as CEO says U.S. business 'disappointed'

The Canadian Press - | Story: 570495
Lululemon Athletica's logo is seen on the outside of their new flagship store on Robson Street during it's grand opening in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on August 21, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Photo: The Canadian Press
Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported net income of US$370.9 million during its second quarter, down from US$392.9 million a year earlier.

The profit amounted to earnings per diluted share of US$3.10 compared with US$3.15 during the same period last year.

Net revenue for the quarter reached US$2.53 billion, rising roughly seven per cent year-over-year from US$2.37 billion.

Lululemon says its comparable sales rose one per cent during the quarter.

CEO Calvin McDonald says in a press release that the company was disappointed with its U.S. business results.

The Vancouver-based clothing retailer also says it repurchased 1.1 million of its shares at a cost of US$278.5 million.

