278383
278388
Business News  

Conservative news network Newsmax files antitrust lawsuit against Fox News

Newsmax sues Fox News

David Bauder, The Associated Press - | Story: 570157
FILE - A display shows a Newsmax logo on the day of their IPO on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Photo: The Canadian Press
FILE - A display shows a Newsmax logo on the day of their IPO on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The conservative news network Newsmax filed an antitrust lawsuit against Fox News on Wednesday, saying Fox has sought to maintain its market dominance through intimidation and exclusionary business practices designed to stifle competition.

Fox has sought to block television distributors from carrying Newsmax or minimize its exposure, pressured guests not to appear on the rival network and hired private detectives to investigate Newsmax executives, said the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in south Florida. Newsmax seeks a jury trial.

Fox, in a statement, said “Newsmax cannot sue their way out of their own competitive failures in the marketplace to chase headlines simply because they can’t attract viewers.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1750
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals41.320.14
Decisive Dividend Corp7.080.02
Diamcor Mining0.010
GGX Gold Corp0.060
274216
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin130051.87+3.71%
Ethereum4664.18+7.87%
Dash69.48+1.64%
Litecoin120.1+3.44%
Ripple2.983+4.01%
EOS0.2648+9.50%
Dogecoin0.2093+6.09%
Cardano0.6658+11.75%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
275998
Real Estate
5216970
#1203 - 3833 Brown Road, West Kelowna,
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,000
more details
278838
276431
Press Room