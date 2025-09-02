279491
Business News  

Enbridge gives go ahead for two natural gas transmission projects

Enbridge transmission a go

The Canadian Press - | Story: 569888
The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Photo: The Canadian Press
The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Enbridge Inc. says it is going ahead with a pair of natural gas transmission projects.

The company says it expects to spend US$300 million on the Algonquin Reliable Affordable Resilient Enhancement project which will increase deliveries from the Algonquin Gas Transmission pipeline to existing local distribution company customers in the U.S. Northeast.

Subject to government and regulatory approvals, Enbridge says it expects to complete the project in 2029.

Enbridge also says it has reached a final investment decision to go ahead with the Eiger Express Pipeline, through its Matterhorn joint venture.

The Eiger pipeline is designed to carry 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Katy area to serve the growing U.S. Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas market.

The project is expected to be completed in 2028.

 

