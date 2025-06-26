Corus Entertainment reports $7.3M Q3 loss, revenue down 10 per cent from year ago

Photo: The Canadian Press The Corus logo is displayed in Toronto on Friday, June 22, 2018.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a loss attributable to shareholders of $7.3 million in its latest quarter as its revenue fell 10 per cent compared with a year ago.

The radio and television broadcaster says the loss amounted to four cents per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31.

The result compared with a loss of $769.9 million or $3.86 per diluted share in the same quarter last year when Corus took a $960-million non-cash charge.

Revenue for what was the company's third quarter totalled $297.8 million, down from $331.8 million a year ago.

Television revenue amounted to $274.5 million, down from $308.2 million, while radio revenue was $23.3 million, down from $23.6 million.

On an adjusted basis, Corus says it earned six cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of 10 cents per share a year ago.