265387
257704
Business News  

Google urges CRTC to use restraint with Online Streaming Act

Google urges CRTC restraint

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press - | Story: 558158
Participants make their way through a Google booth and display at the APEC summit in Lima, Peru on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Photo: The Canadian Press
Participants make their way through a Google booth and display at the APEC summit in Lima, Peru on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Google's representatives are asking the federal broadcast regulator to exercise caution and restraint in regulating online platforms.

They say there is no rationale for the CRTC imposing traditional regulatory tools on online platforms.

Google is appearing today before a CRTC hearing on market dynamics, held as part of the regulator’s work to implement the Online Streaming Act, which updated broadcasting laws to capture online platforms.

Google, which owns YouTube, says in its opening statement that legislation already exempts from regulation most content made available on social media platforms.

But the company is pushing back against the prospect of mandatory data sharing.

It’s arguing the proposal raises privacy and confidentiality concerns and could disrupt the market in unintended ways.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1750
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals42.59-0.07
Decisive Dividend Corp7.42-0.06
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.03-0.01
263565
264587
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin147812.88+1.55%
Ethereum3325.64-1.05%
Dash27.39-0.76%
Litecoin116.28-0.05%
Ripple2.999-0.40%
EOS0.6903-1.99%
Dogecoin0.2276+0.44%
Cardano0.7823-2.98%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
261742
Real Estate
5151153
#316, 2100 Boucherie Road, West Kelowna
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$499,999
more details
261437
255196
Press Room
262817