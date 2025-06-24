265630
Business News  

BlackBerry posts Q1 profit, revenue down as it bought back US$10M of shares

The Blackberry logo located in the front of the company's B building in Waterloo, Ont. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Ryan
Photo: The Canadian Press
The Blackberry logo located in the front of the company's B building in Waterloo, Ont. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Ryan

BlackBerry Ltd. reported a net profit of US$1.9 million during the first quarter, compared to a net loss of US$41.4 million a year earlier.

Its profit during the quarter amounted to zero cents US per share, compared with a loss of seven cents US per share during the same period last year.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, saw its adjusted net income come in at US$12.3 million in the first quarter, compared with a loss of US$14.3 million during the same period last year.

Total revenue came in at US$121.7 million during the quarter, down from US$123.4 million the previous year.

BlackBerry CEO John Giamatteo said in a press release that its QNX and secure communications divisions beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

He added that the company executed US$10 million of share buybacks during the quarter.

