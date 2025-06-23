265630
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also rise

S&P/TSX composite up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 557733
Trader Micheal Milano, right, works with colleagues on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Photo: AP Photo/Richard Drew
Trader Micheal Milano, right, works with colleagues on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, June 23, 2025.  

Strength in technology and telecommunication stocks helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 150 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The gains came as investors waited to see what Iran will do in response to U.S. attacks on three nuclear sites in the country on the weekend.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 158.74 points at 26,656.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 116.26 points at 42,323.08. The S&P 500 index was up 30.92 points at 5,998.76, while the Nasdaq composite was up 121.23 points at 19,568.64.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.84 cents US compared with 72.84 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down 82 cents US at US$73.02, while the August gold contract was up US$15.30 at US$3,401.00 an ounce.

 

