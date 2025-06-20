257979
265579
Business News  

Don’t regulate us like radio, music streamer Spotify tells CRTC

Don’t regulate us like radio

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press - | Story: 557345
A trading post sports the Spotify logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Photo: The Canadian Press
A trading post sports the Spotify logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Music streamer Spotify says Canada’s federal broadcast regulator shouldn’t impose rules meant for radio on streaming services.

Appearing before a CRTC hearing today, company representatives compared regulating Spotify like a radio station to treating Uber like a horse and buggy.

In its written submission, Spotify argued the CRTC doesn’t have the jurisdiction to extend rules governing commercial negotiations and disputes in the broadcast sector to online players.

The CRTC is holding a hearing on market dynamics as part of its work to implement the Online Streaming Act, which updated broadcasting laws to capture online platforms.

During previous hearings, large cable and broadcasting companies like Bell and Rogers called on the CRTC to loosen existing rules for traditional players.

They’re taking aim at regulations governing how cable channels must be packaged and disputes about carriage of cable channels.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals41.84-0.37
Decisive Dividend Corp7.380.18
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
263565
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin142156.86-1.04%
Ethereum3321.05-4.03%
Dash26.85-1.79%
Litecoin113.99-2.35%
Ripple2.926-1.55%
EOS0.6892+2.07%
Dogecoin0.2243-4.26%
Cardano0.7949-4.10%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5160860
4700 Okanagan Avenue Unit# 20
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$519,000
more details
265386
258146
Press Room