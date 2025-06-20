261363
Business News  

VIA Rail and Unifor reach tentative agreement, strike averted

VIA Rail, union reach deal

The Canadian Press - | Story: 557335
A Via Rail train is seen on tracks in Dorval, Que., as it heads out of Montreal on Friday, May 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Via Rail train is seen on tracks in Dorval, Que., as it heads out of Montreal on Friday, May 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Via Rail has reached a tentative deal with the union representing 2,400 workers across the country.

The deal averts a walkout involving members of Unifor, who had voted for a strike mandate to be exercised as early as Sunday.

Unifor says the tentative agreement offers gains in wages, job security and working conditions.

The union represents workers at VIA Rail stations, maintenance centres, the customer care centre, in administrative offices, and on board trains.

Unifor didn't release details of the deal, preferring to first inform its members at meetings scheduled over the coming weeks.

VIA Rail has said it was committed to a fair and reasonable agreement while remaining competitive and providing quality service.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.180
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals41.94-0.27
Decisive Dividend Corp7.420.22
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
263565
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin141938.22-1.19%
Ethereum3325.51-3.90%
Dash26.74-2.19%
Litecoin113.79-2.52%
Ripple2.915-1.92%
EOS0.6903+2.22%
Dogecoin0.2229-5.11%
Cardano0.7958-3.98%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
265832
Real Estate
5154203
#205-3589 Skaha Lake Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$469,000
more details
256193
Press Room
266152
263748