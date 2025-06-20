Statistics Canada reports April retail sales up 0.3 per cent at $70.1 billion

Photo: The Canadian Press SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, April 26, 2021.

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.3 per cent to $70.1 billion in April, helped by gains in sales at new and used car dealers.

However, the agency says its preliminary figures for May point to a drop of 1.1 per cent for that month.

For April, six of nine subsectors were up as sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 1.9 per cent, boosted by a 2.9 per cent increase at new car dealer and a 2.1 per cent rise at used car dealers.

Sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, book, and miscellaneous retailers rose 1.0 per cent, while furniture, home furnishings, electronics and appliances retailers gained 0.8 per cent. Sales at clothing, clothing accessories, shoes, jewelry, luggage and leather goods retailers fell 2.2 per cent.

Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, gained 0.1 per cent in April.

In volume terms, overall retail sales rose 0.5 per cent in April.