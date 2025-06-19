257979
265512
Business News  

S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading despite gains in energy stocks

S&P/TSX composite down

The Canadian Press - | Story: 557098
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Photo: The Canadian Press
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.  

Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading despite strength in energy stocks as the price of oil moved higher amid growing worries that the fight between Israel and Iran will escalate.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 59.03 points at 26,500.82.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.81 cents US compared with 73.14 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$2.09 at US$75.59 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up eight cents US at US$4.07 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$24.80 at US$3,383.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down seven cents US at US$4.79 a pound.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.18-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals42.160.18
Decisive Dividend Corp7.330.01
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
263565
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin142539.9-0.50%
Ethereum3412.57-1.03%
Dash26.89-0.85%
Litecoin116.01-0.34%
Ripple2.965-0.37%
EOS0.6934+5.31%
Dogecoin0.2299-1.29%
Cardano0.8086-2.65%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
264271
Real Estate
5052912
2054 Ethel Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$698,000
more details
258869
265386
Press Room
262817