S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading despite gains in energy stocks

Photo: The Canadian Press The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading despite strength in energy stocks as the price of oil moved higher amid growing worries that the fight between Israel and Iran will escalate.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 59.03 points at 26,500.82.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.81 cents US compared with 73.14 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$2.09 at US$75.59 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up eight cents US at US$4.07 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$24.80 at US$3,383.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down seven cents US at US$4.79 a pound.