Lululemon Athletica cuts 150 corporate jobs

Photo: The Canadian Press Shoppers enter Lululemon Athletica's flagship store on Robson Street during it's grand opening in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday Aug. 21, 2014.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is cutting about 150 corporate jobs as part of changes to its organizational structure.

The athletic clothing retailer says the affected employees are part of its store support centres.

Shares in Lululemon plunged earlier this month after the company reported its first-quarter results and lowered its profit expectations for the full year.

The company said diluted earnings per share are now expected to be between US$14.58 and US$14.78 for the year, down from earlier guidance for a range of US$14.95 to US$15.15.

In reporting its results, the company said it planned strategic price increases as it deals with U.S. tariffs.

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said at the time that while Lululemon is better positioned than most, the business is already seeing lower store traffic, particularly in the U.S.