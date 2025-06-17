261363
261021
Business News  

Clothing retailer Groupe Dynamite reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago

Dynamite profits up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 556640
A Garage clothing retail store is shown in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Garage clothing retail store is shown in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.  

 Groupe Dynamite Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $27.3 million, up from $23.9 million a year ago as its revenue rose 20 per cent.

The clothing retailer, which operates under the Garage and Dynamite banners, says the profit amounted to 24 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended May 3.

The result was up from 22 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Groupe Dynamite says it earned 25 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 23 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $226.7 million, up from $188.9 million, while comparable store sales rose 13.0 per cent.

In its outlook, Groupe Dynamite says it now expects comparable store sales growth for its full year between 7.5 per cent and 9.0 per cent, up from earlier guidance for between 5.0 per cent and 6.5 per cent.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1850
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals42.62-0.08
Decisive Dividend Corp7.340.07
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
263565
257658
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin141780.85-2.12%
Ethereum3401.69-1.37%
Dash26.95-1.50%
Litecoin114.14-2.69%
Ripple2.955-2.73%
EOS0.6858-5.12%
Dogecoin0.2281-2.98%
Cardano0.8307-2.58%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
257658
Real Estate
5155804
560 Levitt Lane
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,000
more details
258146
258146
Press Room
262998