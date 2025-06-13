Canadian and U.S. stocks down after Israeli attacks on Iran, price of oil jumps

Photo: The Canadian Press A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. markets also moved lower after Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear and military targets.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 58.48 points at 26,557.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 489.64 points at 42,477.98. The S&P 500 index was down 36.31 points at 6,008.95, while the Nasdaq composite was down 149.19 points at 19,513.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.63 cents US compared with 73.46 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was up US$4.00 at US$70.64 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up nine cents US at US$3.58 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$44.00 at US$3,446.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down five cents US at US$4.79 a pound.