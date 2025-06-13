258738
PSP Investments earns 12.6 per cent return, tops reference portfolio

The Canada flag flies atop the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canada flag flies atop the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board says it earned a return of 12.6 per cent for its latest financial year ended March 31.

The results topped the investment fund's reference portfolio, which showed a one-year return of 11.1 per cent.

PSP Investments says the results came from strength in its infrastructure, private equity, public market equities and credit investments portfolios.

Net assets under management totalled $299.7 billion on March 31.

PSP Investments chief executive Deborah Orida says the fund delivered strong returns and showed resilience in uncertain times.

PSP Investments manages investments for the pension plans of the federal public service, the Canadian Forces, the RCMP and the Reserve Force.

 

