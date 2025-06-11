263148
265579
Business News  

Google offers buyouts to staff in latest round of cost cutting

Google offers buyouts

The Associated Press - | Story: 555596
FILE - A sign is displayed on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Photo: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
FILE - A sign is displayed on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019. 

Google has offered buyouts to staff in several divisions in a fresh round of cost cutting, according to a company statement and reports from several news outlets.

It’s not clear how many employees are affected, but the offers were made to staff in Google's search, advertising, research and engineering units, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Earlier this year, some of our teams introduced a voluntary exit program with severance for U.S.-based Googlers, and several more are now offering the program to support our important work ahead," a Google spokesperson, Courtenay Mencini, said in a statement.

“A number of teams are also asking remote employees who live near an office to return to a hybrid work schedule in order to bring folks more together in-person,” Mencini said.

The tech company started trimming its headcount in 2023, when it announced that it was laying off 12,000 staff as the economic boom that fueled demand for online services during the COVID-19 pandemic started to fade.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.18-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals43.520.63
Decisive Dividend Corp7.630.01
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
263565
265119
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin149796.81-0.62%
Ethereum3911.62+1.65%
Dash30.66-1.89%
Litecoin127.81+0.33%
Ripple3.182+1.18%
EOS0.8958+9.27%
Dogecoin0.2772+2.59%
Cardano0.99+1.33%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
265256
Real Estate
5153842
2698 Blind Bay Rd
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$307,900
more details
251877
Press Room