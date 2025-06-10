260304
257704
Business News  

S&P/TSX composite edges lower in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks mixed

S&P/TSX composite lower

The Canadian Press - | Story: 555350
People stand in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Photo:AP Photo/Seth Wenig
People stand in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, April 7, 2025. 

Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.32 points at 26,365.48.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.02 points at 42,750.74. The S&P 500 index was up 1.56 points at 6,007.44, while the Nasdaq composite was down 8.57 points at 19,582.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.11 cents US compared with 73.08 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was up 84 cents US at US$66.13 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down eight cents US at US$3.55 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$8.20 at US$3,346.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents US at US$4.91 a pound.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.190
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals42.71-0.62
Decisive Dividend Corp7.54-0.11
Diamcor Mining0.020.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
263565
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin149209.31-1.00%
Ethereum3749.09+2.36%
Dash30.81+1.08%
Litecoin124.52+0.10%
Ripple3.111-2.20%
EOS0.8044+0.37%
Dogecoin0.2612-1.88%
Cardano0.9591-0.83%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5153412
19 3359 Cougar Road
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$850,000
more details
Press Room
257977
263748