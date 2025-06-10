255158
Montreal bus and subway services disrupted as transit maintenance workers strike

Montreal transit disrupted

The Canadian Press - | Story: 555313
A special constable from the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) locks the doors to the metro station due to the strike from STM maintenance workers in Montreal on Monday, June 9, 2025.
Photo: The Canadian Press
A special constable from the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) locks the doors to the metro station due to the strike from STM maintenance workers in Montreal on Monday, June 9, 2025.  

Montreal's transit maintenance workers are in the second day of a strike that is causing widespread disruptions in the network.

The 2,400 workers began striking on Monday after more than a year of negotiations.

Bus and subway service is being limited to morning and afternoon rush hours and late at night.

Regular service will be maintained from Friday to Sunday for the Canadian Grand Prix, but will be restricted on other days until the strike ends June 17.

The head of the maintenance workers union is warning that the strike could escalate if a deal isn't reached.

Bruno Jeannotte says his team is in talks with the union representing bus and subway drivers, who have also voted for a strike mandate.

 

