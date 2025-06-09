Keyera doubles natural gas volumes to be shipped via AltaGas terminal in B.C.

Photo: Steelhead LNG File photo of LNG tanker.

Keyera Corp. has reached an agreement to double the volume of liquefied petroleum gas it plans to export through a West Coast export facility being built by AltaGas Ltd.

AltaGas said in February that Keyera had contracted 12,500 barrels per day of capacity to ship the gas to Asia via the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility near Prince Rupert, B.C.

The companies announced Monday that will rise to 25,000 barrels per day under 15-year tolling agreements.

The facility is to be used to export propane and butane in its first phase, with the possibility of expanding into ethane and other valuable liquids in the future.

It's being built next to a propane export facility AltaGas already operates on Ridley Island.

AltaGas says the uncertain trade environment has underscored the need for Canadian companies to diversify their export markets beyond the United States.

"AltaGas provides its customers the opportunity for protection against tariff and counter-tariff impacts and ensures access to the highest priced global markets," it said.

"As Canadian upstream production continues to grow, we believe it is critical to connect more of Canada's vital energy products to premium global markets for the benefit of all Canadians."