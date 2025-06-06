Energy and tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stocks also higher

Photo: The Canadian Press The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013.

Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by strength in energy and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 81.84 points at 26,424.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 353.70 points at 42,673.44. The S&P 500 index was up 53.32 points at 5,992.62, while the Nasdaq composite was up 198.88 points at 19,497.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.04 cents US compared with 73.21 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude oil contract was up US$1.10 at US$64.47 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up two cents US at US$3.70 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$23.10 at US$3,352.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down five cents US at US$4.88 a pound.