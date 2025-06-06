264034
Poised to knock down internal trade barriers

Reducing trade barriers

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press - | Story: 554707

The Liberal government is poised to table landmark legislation to break down internal trade barriers and increase labour mobility within Canada.

The government has put a bill on the House of Commons notice paper that could potentially be tabled as early as today.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged to break down internal trade barriers by Canada Day to create one economy — although the time left on the parliamentary calendar suggests the legislation will not gain Royal Assent by the time the House rises for the summer.

It also comes just days after Carney met with the country's premiers to discuss the need to build major projects across Canada and fast-track their approval.

Several other provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, have also tabled such legislation to remove interprovincial barriers to the trade of goods across the country.

It comes against a backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump roiling the country's economy with stop-and-go tariffs in an escalating trade war — and as Carney has been engaged in behind-the-scenes talks with Trump on trade.

 

