Corus Entertainment shakes up management, reverts to single CEO

Photo: The Canadian Press The Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is shown on June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

orus Entertainment Inc. will once again be led by a sole chief executive officer after one of the two men holding that title stepped down.

Co-CEO Troy Reeb is moving on from the company after more than 25 years.

John Gossling, who had been co-CEO and chief financial officer, is to take on the top job solo.

Gossling will also continue to serve as chief financial officer on an interim basis.

Lead independent director Mark Hollinger says the switch-up was due to the evolving industry landscape as well as the company's efforts to get its finances in order.

Corus owns 30 specialty television services, 36 radio stations and 15 conventional television stations, as well as digital and streaming platforms.

In April, the company reported a loss in its second quarter as its revenue fell 10 per cent compared with a year ago.