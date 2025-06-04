264983
Auto sales up 7.9% in May, market remains resilient in face of tariffs: DesRosiers

Auto sales up 7.9% in May

The Canadian Press

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says the auto market remained resilient last month as sales were up 7.9 per cent year-over-year despite trade disruptions in the auto industry.

The firm estimates 187,000 units were sold in May, with the month having an extra day of sales for car dealers, compared with May 2024.

DesRosiers adds the numbers still don't match pre-pandemic levels when sales between 2017 and 2019 were consistently above 200,000 units — and May being the largest sales month in each of those years.

However, looking at the current climate of economic and trade uncertainties, it says the May results were still solid.

On-again, off-again tariff threats to the auto parts sector and manufacturers from U.S. President Trump have brought uncertainties for the industry in recent months.

Looking ahead, DesRosiers says there's a growing concern over the impact of Canadian counter-tariffs as pre-tariff vehicle inventory rapidly dries up.

