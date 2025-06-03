Vancouver home sales continue to weaken; inventory builds: board

Photo: The Canadian Press A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver home sales activity fell again in May as buyers continue sitting on the sidelines, the city's real estate board says.

Greater Vancouver Realtors says residential sales in the region totalled 2,228 last month, an 18.5 per cent decrease from the same month a year earlier. Sales levels are 30.5 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.

There were 6,620 newly listed properties on the market in May, a 3.9 per cent decrease from May 2024, but still 9.3 per cent above the 10-year seasonal average for the month.

Greater Vancouver Realtors director of economics and data analytics Andrew Lis says year-to-date sales rank among the slowest to start the year in the past decade.

The board says total active listings rose 25.7 per cent year-over-year to 17,094.

The composite benchmark price in May was $1,177,100, down 2.9 per cent from a year earlier and 0.6 per cent lower than April.