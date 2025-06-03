S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets move up

Photo: AP Photo/Richard Drew Trader James Matthews works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Canada's main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the telecom sector, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.21 points at 26,366.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 105.66 points at 42,411.14. The S&P 500 index was up 24.73 points at 5,960.67, while the Nasdaq composite was up 142.76 points at 19,385.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.90 cents US compared with 72.96 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was up US$1.28 at US$63.80 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down four cents US at US$3.65 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$27.20 at US$3,370.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents US at US$4.84 a pound.