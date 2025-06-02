263861
260840
Business News  

Ottawa collects extra $617M from import duties in March as counter-tariffs hit U.S.

$617M in import duties

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press - | Story: 553871

Ottawa collected an extra $617 million in import duties this past March compared to a year earlier as counter-tariffs against U.S. trade restrictions came into effect.

The federal government's latest fiscal monitor report, published late last week, shows revenues from customs import duties topped $1 billion in March, more than double the figure from a year earlier.

In March the federal government slapped retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars in U.S. goods entering Canada — costs that are paid by Canadian businesses importing the items.

The Liberal party projected during the recent federal election campaign that counter-tariffs against the United States would raise an estimated $20 billion over 12 months.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in an interview with CBC last week that the figure in the Liberal platform was "a projection at a moment in time" and noted the tariff situation has been changing rapidly.

The Liberals are forgoing publishing a spring budget but have promised a fiscal update in the fall.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1850
Metalex Ventures0.015-0.01
Russel Metals41.790.72
Decisive Dividend Corp7.51-0.02
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
263565
264033
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin143556.24-1.07%
Ethereum3518.07+0.93%
Dash30.15-0.69%
Litecoin122.1+0.63%
Ripple2.992-0.23%
EOS0.8562-3.38%
Dogecoin0.2646-0.75%
Cardano0.9305-0.96%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
262999
Real Estate
5153793
1446 Tanemura Crescent
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$900,000
more details
262501
263099
Press Room