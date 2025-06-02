263624
Teck shuts mill at Carmen de Andacollo operations in Chile for unplanned maintenance

Teck Resources Ltd. says a mechanical issue has forced it to shut down the SAG mill at its Carmen de Andacollo operations in Chile for maintenance.

The company estimates production will be interrupted for about one month for repairs.

Teck says it will mitigate the interruption by rescheduling other planned maintenance to coincide with the mill downtime and does not expect a material production impact.

Teck also announced an unrelated temporary outage of a shiploader at the Quebrada Blanca port facility in northern Chile.

Repairs are expected to take about a month.

The company says operations at Quebrada Blanca continue as normal and it has capacity to ship via alternative ports.

 

