263258
264362
Business News  

Last days of Hudson's Bay with lots of shoppers, little merchandise

Last days of the Bay

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press - | Story: 553415

Hudson’s Bay is headed into its last weekend of liquidation sales with its Toronto flagship teeming with shoppers looking for one last treasure from the department store.

Even before the Yonge Street location opened Friday, scores of shoppers waited in front of the doors, strategizing how to find the best deal.

When they made it inside, they found $10 Levi's jeans for men, $5 corsets for women and $15 pajama sets.

There were also plenty of furniture and fixtures for sale, including plastic fruit, stacks of woven baskets and row upon row of mannequins.

Shopper Alysha Robinson considered herself lucky to have snagged decorative white and gold pumpkins and Easter eggs she will use for displays at her cannabis store, but said it was sad to see store shelves so empty.

All 80 Hudson's Bay stores and 13 under its Saks banners are due to close by Sunday.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals41.28-0.21
Decisive Dividend Corp7.69-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.0350.01
261892
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin143288.35-1.85%
Ethereum3495.13-3.97%
Dash30.38-5.30%
Litecoin120.47-6.21%
Ripple2.98-4.18%
EOS0.9-11.94%
Dogecoin0.2709-8.77%
Cardano0.9586-3.81%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5112981
1828 Split Rail Place
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$989,900
more details
260478
257608
Press Room
257977
263163