Last days of Hudson's Bay with lots of shoppers, little merchandise

Photo: The Canadian Press Store closing advertising at the Hudson's Bay in Toronto, on Friday, May 30, 2025. Canada's oldest company, Hudson's Bay will be permanently closing all its stores in Canada.

Hudson’s Bay is headed into its last weekend of liquidation sales with its Toronto flagship teeming with shoppers looking for one last treasure from the department store.

Even before the Yonge Street location opened Friday, scores of shoppers waited in front of the doors, strategizing how to find the best deal.

When they made it inside, they found $10 Levi's jeans for men, $5 corsets for women and $15 pajama sets.

There were also plenty of furniture and fixtures for sale, including plastic fruit, stacks of woven baskets and row upon row of mannequins.

Shopper Alysha Robinson considered herself lucky to have snagged decorative white and gold pumpkins and Easter eggs she will use for displays at her cannabis store, but said it was sad to see store shelves so empty.

All 80 Hudson's Bay stores and 13 under its Saks banners are due to close by Sunday.