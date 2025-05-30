263258
261278
Business News  

Canada Post union reps meet with jobs minister

Canada Post in meetings

The Canadian Press - | Story: 553387

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu is meeting with postal union officials in Ottawa today amid an overtime ban and declining mail volumes at a beleaguered Canada Post.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the afternoon sit-down is going ahead with secretary of state for labour John Zerucelli present as well after on-and-off negotiations resumed Wednesday.

Canada Post presented its "final offers" to the union representing 55,000 workers earlier this week, with concessions including an end to compulsory overtime and a signing bonus of up to $1,000.

But it stuck to a proposal for a 14 per cent cumulative wage hike over four years and part-time staff on weekend shifts — a major sticking point in the talks.

The Crown corporation said this week it logged nearly $1.3 billion in operating losses last year, raising further questions about its business model as letter volumes plunge and fears of a second strike in six months persist.

The union says rallies are planned across the country on Saturday.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.170
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals41.47-0.02
Decisive Dividend Corp7.710.01
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.030
261892
260627
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin145377.28-0.42%
Ethereum3568.76-1.95%
Dash30.85-3.83%
Litecoin123.5-3.85%
Ripple3.019-2.93%
EOS0.9555-6.56%
Dogecoin0.2789-6.07%
Cardano0.9664-3.01%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
257656
Real Estate
5126129
30-1835 Nancee Way Court
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$429,000
more details
262017
Press Room
258014