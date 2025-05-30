Canada Post union reps meet with jobs minister

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canada Post worker arrives for work in Montreal on Tuesday, Dec.17, 2024. Union officials are meeting with Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu in Ottawa on Friday.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu is meeting with postal union officials in Ottawa today amid an overtime ban and declining mail volumes at a beleaguered Canada Post.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the afternoon sit-down is going ahead with secretary of state for labour John Zerucelli present as well after on-and-off negotiations resumed Wednesday.

Canada Post presented its "final offers" to the union representing 55,000 workers earlier this week, with concessions including an end to compulsory overtime and a signing bonus of up to $1,000.

But it stuck to a proposal for a 14 per cent cumulative wage hike over four years and part-time staff on weekend shifts — a major sticking point in the talks.

The Crown corporation said this week it logged nearly $1.3 billion in operating losses last year, raising further questions about its business model as letter volumes plunge and fears of a second strike in six months persist.

The union says rallies are planned across the country on Saturday.