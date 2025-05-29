CIBC reports second quarter profit of $2.01 billion, revenue also up

Photo: The Canadian Press A CIBC logo is displayed in the lobby of its headquarters in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

CIBC reported a second-quarter profit of $2.01 billion, up from $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank says the profit amounted to $2.04 per share for the quarter ending April 30, up from $1.79 per share last year.

Revenue totalled $7.02 billion, up from $6.16 billion.

The bank's provisions for credit loss totalled $605 million, up from $514 million last year.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $2.05 per share, up from $1.75 per share last year.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.89 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.