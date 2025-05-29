257979
Royal Bank says Q2 profit rose to $4.4 billion, revenue also up

Royal Bank of Canada reported a second-quarter profit of $4.4 billion, up from $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank says the profit amounted to $3.02 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from a profit of $2.74 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $15.67 billion, up from $14.15 billion.

RBC's provision for credit losses reached $1.42 billion for the quarter, up from $920 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $3.12 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.92 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $3.19 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

 

