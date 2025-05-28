261363
National Bank of Canada reports profit of $896 million in second quarter

National Bank of Canada reported a second-quarter profit of $896 million, down slightly from $906 million a year earlier.

The Montreal-based bank says the profit amounted to $2.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, compared with $2.54 per diluted share a year ago.

The bank says its adjusted profit, which excludes items related to its recent acquisition of Canadian Western Bank, amounted to $2.85 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $2.54 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.40 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

“The bank delivered strong second-quarter results, supported by solid organic growth in our business segments," said chief executive Laurent Ferreira in a statement.

"We were also pleased to complete the acquisition of Canadian Western Bank during the quarter, marking a significant step forward in the acceleration of our domestic strategy."

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.65 billion, compared with $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year.

National Bank's provisions for credit losses in the quarter amounted to $545 million, up from $138 million last year.

The bank also increased its dividend by four cents to $1.18 per share starting in the third quarter.

 

