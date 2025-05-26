263624
260839
Business News  

Via Rail workers give Unifor strike mandate, could take action as soon as June 22

Rail workers vote to strike

The Canadian Press - | Story: 552564

Unifor says almost 98 per cent of the Via Rail workers it represents have voted to give the union the power to launch a strike next month.

The union says members belonging to Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 gave it a 97.5 per cent strike mandate.

Council 4000 represents 1,800 workers in Via Rail stations, call centres, administrative offices and onboard service, while Local 100's members include 700 skilled trades and mechanical workers.

The strike mandate does not mean these workers will immediately walk off the job because the union is going through a federal conciliation process.

Unifor says the conciliation period which ends May 31 will be followed by a 21-day cooling-off, so it won't be able to strike before June 22.

The union alleges the company is pushing for major concessions and has failed to meet its members' monetary demands.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (2)


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.17-0
Metalex Ventures0.0250.01
Russel Metals42.390.61
Decisive Dividend Corp7.44-0.02
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.030
261892
263809
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin150619.44+0.50%
Ethereum3529.99+0.62%
Dash32.27-0.83%
Litecoin130.89-0.71%
Ripple3.192-1.05%
EOS1.061+0.28%
Dogecoin0.3106+0.97%
Cardano1.042-0.48%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
252208
Real Estate
5148997
#211 - 1999 Highway 97 South
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$169,000
more details
255196
258043
Press Room