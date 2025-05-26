Reducing internal trade barriers tops priorities for businesses: KPMG poll

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Signage at the KPMG offices in Ottawa on Friday, June 28, 2024.

A new report says nearly two-thirds Canadian businesses want the government to work to reduce the barriers to internal trade in an effort to improve productivity.

The poll by KPMG in Canada of 250 business leaders found 64 per cent of those surveyed says government removing interprovincial trade barriers and harmonizing regulations and credentials is a top priority.

The online survey done between May 9 and May 20 also found that 82 per cent of business leaders believe the elimination of interprovincial trade barriers will improve their company's efficiency and productivity.

Other top priorities identified by business leaders in the survey was a comprehensive tax review to improve competitiveness at 58 per cent, while 56 per cent said they want the government to streamline processes and expedite resource and major infrastructure projects.

The poll comes ahead of the speech from the throne on Tuesday that is expected to lay out the new Liberal government's priorities. Prime Minister Mark Carney was elected last month on promises to improve Canada's economic resilience and nation-building projects in the face U.S. tariffs.

The KPMG report says that 76 per cent of those surveyed say they are bracing for the worst and taking steps to prepare for a Canadian recession, given the ongoing trade uncertainty.