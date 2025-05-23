New federal energy minister tells oil and gas executives it was some for quick wins

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson arrives for a meeting of the federal cabinet in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Canada's new energy minister walked into the lion's den in Calgary and spoke to oil and gas executives about Ottawa's plans to turn the country into an energy superpower.

Tim Hodgson told a Calgary Chamber of Commerce event that it's time for a reset and major projects need to get done in a more timely matter.

He says the federal government will have a single body in charge of approving all major projects in two years.

He says it's time for Canada and the energy sector to get some quick wins.

The minister was planning to meet with his Alberta counterpart, Brian Jean, later in the day and sat down Thursday with Saskatchewan's deputy premier.

Some oil executives say Hodgson's comments are encouraging but only time will tell if they come to fruition.