257979
262702
Business News  

Bell outage leaves some Ontario, Quebec customers without internet service

Bell outage snags service

The Canadian Press - | Story: 551592

A widespread internet outage has left some Bell customers without service on Wednesday morning.

Bell Canada confirmed on social media shortly before 10 a.m. that some customers across Ontario and Quebec may be experiencing an internet service disruption.

The company says it is working to restore service as quickly as possible.

It is so far unclear when customers should expect service to resume.

A Bell spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2023, the CRTC directed all service providers to notify the regulator within two hours of when they become aware of a major outage.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.18-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals41.87-0.55
Decisive Dividend Corp7.38-0.12
Diamcor Mining0.020
GGX Gold Corp0.030
261892
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin150539.79+1.31%
Ethereum3547.94+1.04%
Dash33.19+1.19%
Litecoin133.58+1.67%
Ripple3.312+1.13%
EOS1.039-4.68%
Dogecoin0.3206+1.58%
Cardano1.058+1.93%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5144640
101-933 Harvey Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,000
more details
262550
Press Room
263482
257612