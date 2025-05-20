B.C. regulator temporarily restricts Vancouver crypto firm from securities activity

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo of Cryptomus is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cryptomus

The BC Securities Commission says a Vancouver cryptocurrency firm has been temporarily banned from trading securities and other market activities.

The commission says Xeltox Enterprises Ltd., which does business as Cryptomus, may be violating registration requirements of the province's Securities Act.

The regulator says the company is prohibited from buying or selling securities and from engaging in promotional activities for itself or other companies until June 4.

It says the company may also be operating an exchange in B.C. that is not recognized by the commission.

B.C. government records say Certa Payments Ltd. changed its name to Xeltox Enterprises Ltd. in April 2024.

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada shows Xeltox Enterprises is registered as a money services business with a Vancouver address shared by dozens of other similar firms, and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.