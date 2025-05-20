262990
260743
Business News  

Grocery price increases outpace overall inflation for third straight month: StatCan

Grocery prices increase

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press - | Story: 551360

Despite the annual pace of inflation cooling last month, Statistics Canada says consumers continue to pay higher costs for groceries.

The agency reports prices for food purchased from stores increased 3.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis, up from 3.2 per cent annual growth in March.

It marks the third straight month that grocery price increases outpaced the overall inflation rate, which was 1.7 per cent in April.

StatCan says items that contributed most to year-over-year price acceleration include fresh vegetables, for which prices rose 3.7 per cent, fresh or frozen beef at 16.2 per cent growth, and coffee and tea at 13.4 per cent.

Some of Canada's large grocers have warned of price hikes due to added costs from U.S.-Canada tariffs, with Loblaw Cos. Ltd. chief executive Per Bank saying last week the number of tariff-hit products at the grocery store could soon spike as pre-tariff inventory runs out.

Loblaw has been aggressive in marking products on display affected by tariffs, a tally that last week reached over 1,000 items, but Bank said the total will rise to more than 3,000 by next week and could peak at double that number within the next two months.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1850
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals42.660.27
Decisive Dividend Corp7.360.04
Diamcor Mining0.020.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
261892
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin146648.76-0.62%
Ethereum3464.97-1.92%
Dash32.57-0.58%
Litecoin130.98-4.57%
Ripple3.266-1.80%
EOS1.096+1.29%
Dogecoin0.3065-2.23%
Cardano1.021-1.45%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5137500
#109 600 Sarsons Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$749,000
more details
262513
262513
Press Room
257612