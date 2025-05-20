TotalEnergies signs supply deal with proposed Ksi Lisims LNG project on B.C. coast

Photo: AP Photo/Thomas Padilla View of the French oil giant company TotalEnergies headquarters, Friday, March 21, 2025 in La Defense business district outside Paris.

TotalEnergies has signed a deal to buy two million tons per year of liquefied natural gas for 20 years from the proposed Ksi Lisims LNG project on the north coast of B.C.

The proposed Ksi Lisims LNG project is a liquefied natural gas plant with a capacity of 12 million tons per year.

In connection with the deal, TotalEnergies will acquire a five per cent stake in Western LNG, the developer, shareholder, and future operator of the project.

The French company has also been granted an option to increase its stake in Western LNG and/or take a direct stake in the plant of up to about 10 per cent once a final investment decision is made.

Ksi Lisims is being developed by the Nisga’a Nation, Rockies LNG Partners and Western LNG. The project submitted its application to the B.C. government for an environmental assessment certificate in October 2023.

The TotalEnergies deal is the second offtake agreement signed by Ksi Lisims. Shell Eastern Trading Pte Ltd. signed a deal last year to buy two million tons of LNG per year for 20 years.