Annual pace of housing starts in April up 30 per cent from March: CMHC

The Canadian Press - | Story: 550570

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in April rose 30 per cent compared with March.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts for April was 278,606 units, up from 214,205 in March.

The annual pace of urban housing starts rose 28 per cent in April to 259,788 compared with 202,668 units in March.

CMHC says actual urban housing starts in April were up 17 per cent year-over-year at 21,720 compared with 18,539 in April 2024.

The annual pace of rural starts was estimated at 18,818.

The six-month moving average of the overall seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 240,905 in April, up 2.4 per cent.

 

