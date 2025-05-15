261017
Business News  

Walmart says it will raise prices due to tariff costs after posting solid first quarter sales

Walmart prices to rise

Anne D'innocenzio, The Associated Press - | Story: 550564

Walmart’s first quarter profit slipped and it said it must raise prices due to higher costs from tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump.

The nation’s largest retailers posted strong quarterly sales Thursday and said it expects sales growth of 3.5% to 4.5% in the second quarter.

Like many other U.S. companies, however, it did not issue a profit outlook for the quarter because of the chaotic environment, with stated U.S. tariff policies changing constantly. The company maintained its full year guidance issued in February.

Walmart earned $4.45 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, down from $5.10 billion, or 63 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were 61 cents, exceeding the 58 cent projections from industry analysts, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 2.5% to $165.61 billion, just short of analyst estimates.

Walmart’s U.S. comparable sales — those from established physical stores and online channels — rose 4.5% in the second quarter, though that’s slowed from a 4.6% bump in the previous quarter, and a 5.3% increase in the third quarter of 2024.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.1750
Metalex Ventures0.0250.01
Russel Metals42.04-0.03
Decisive Dividend Corp7.05-0.14
Diamcor Mining0.0150
GGX Gold Corp0.030
261892
251928
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin143152.58-1.18%
Ethereum3545.03-2.92%
Dash33.01-5.01%
Litecoin135.82-4.05%
Ripple3.431-3.92%
EOS1.081-3.05%
Dogecoin0.3121-4.00%
Cardano1.069-4.55%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
5052912
2054 Ethel Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$750,000
more details
262495
258143
Press Room
258098
262334